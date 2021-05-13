Another night, another late season frost advisory

(WOWK) Thursday night marks three consecutive nights of dealing with frost advisories for a large portion of the WOWK viewing area.

Frost Advisories for Thursday night – Friday morning

Temperatures in some areas could drop cold enough at ground level to produce frost on plants.

Predictor model temperature output for Friday morning.

Low lying areas, away from cities, pavement and bodies of water are the spots that can get the coldest overnight.

Areas marked by “later” are the spots that get coldest the latest in the spring growing season in our area. Illustration by NWS Jackson, KY

Covering plants is best with a cloth cover but light plastic is fine as long as it is removed early in the day so plants don’t smother as heat builds beneath the plastic.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer each night after Thursday night so frost advisories are not anticipated.

Predictor model output for Saturday morning temperatures

Moving ahead the daytime highs move up as well as the night time lows so frost should not be a large issue moving into the second half of the month.

Grab the StormTracker 13 app for free any time to stay on top of any changes in the weather, the latest forecasts and up-to-the-minute alerts. It’s no cost and you can download it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.