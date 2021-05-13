Another night, another late season frost advisory

(WOWK) Thursday night marks three consecutive nights of dealing with frost advisories for a large portion of the WOWK viewing area.
Temperatures in some areas could drop cold enough at ground level to produce frost on plants.
Low lying areas, away from cities, pavement and bodies of water are the spots that can get the coldest overnight.
Covering plants is best with a cloth cover but light plastic is fine as long as it is removed early in the day so plants don’t smother as heat builds beneath the plastic.
Temperatures are expected to be warmer each night after Thursday night so frost advisories are not anticipated.
Moving ahead the daytime highs move up as well as the night time lows so frost should not be a large issue moving into the second half of the month.
