Another Thursday, another round of storms

(WOWK) — The next opportunity to see some strong severe thunderstorms comes along on Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Storm Prediction Center risk outline for severe storms late Thursday into Friday

A warm front will lift across the area adding warm air plus humidity from the southwest, only to be followed by a cold front. The resulting collision in warm and cool air as well as some stronger upper winds and twisting of wind with height, all point to the chance for some strong to severe storms.

Storm risk chart for Thurs/Fri

The main risk will be high winds within any storms that form. Hail would be possible thanks to cold air not too high above the surface and also thanks to the change of direction in wind, there is a small risk of tornadoes but mainly within the areas west of Charleston.

The timing appears to bring one round of showers and storms in ahead of a warm surge of air in the afternoon Thursday.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon

The next round of storms appears to be heavier on the northern and western sides of the viewing area late on Thursday night, crossing into Friday morning.

Predictor model output for late Thursday night

Predictor model output for early Friday morning

The cold front then pivots across the region with a last line of gusty showers moving west to east as the sun comes up Friday.

Predictor model output for Friday morning

The risk of repetitive rounds of rain in the western part of the viewing area is also a cause to keep an eye out for localized flash flood potential.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Friday morning

