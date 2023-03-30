CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A spokeswoman for Appalachian Power says that crews are on alert to be ready to work this weekend at a moment’s notice.

The preparations are underway as extreme wind gusts are expected throughout our region this weekend.

Karen Wissing says that teams are currently assessing whether or not crews will be brought in from outside of our region to help with power restoration.

Wissing says they are looking at the forecast and making determinations ahead of the weekend so as to be as prepared as possible.

As of Thursday afternoon, all Appalachian Power line crews are on standby, along with a minimum of 240 contracted line personnel, and more than 2,000 people who work with tree removal. Also, on standby 120 damage assessors.

Appalachian Power just completed restoration after intense winds this past weekend knocked out power to thousands of customers and caused damage to homes and businesses.