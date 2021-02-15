Appalachian Power: Some customers still without service as new storm approaches

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power says the company is continuing to respond to ice damage from two significant weather events that passed through the area last week. They are also preparing for more damaging weather approaching this afternoon that could lead to additional power outages in the Mountain State.

More than 2,300 workers, including crews who have traveled from Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Georgia have been working to clean up storm damage and restoration efforts. At least 1,400 of those workers have been focused on restoring power to customers affected by the ice storm that hit on Feb. 11. Appalachian Power says 400 of those are line workers brought in from outside the company in anticipation of additional power outages from the upcoming storm.

Appalachian Power says around 15,000 customers are currently without power in the state’s western counties. The majority of those remaining outages are in Cabell County, where 8,400 customers are without power. Wayne County has 2,179 customers waiting for power to be restored and 2,176 customers in Putnam County still do not have power. With ice from Thursday’s storm still on trees, work conditions to restore power are hazardous, and with the new storm system moving in, company officials say they do not have estimates for restoration times.

We recognize some customers remain without service from the February 11 ice storm and want to emphasize we are continuing to work on restoring power to those customers. We are doing our best to prioritize service restoration to those customers even as additional outages occur from this new weather system,” Officials with Appalachian Power said. “We temporarily suspended overall restoration estimates in affected areas of West Virginia due to great uncertainty of the level of damage and outages further ice accumulation will bring through tonight. We will provide outage-specific estimates on jobs as crews are on-site making repairs, and will resume overall restoration estimates as soon as we are confidently able to do so.”

In all storm events, Appalachian Power says it prioritizes its restoration efforts to safely reach the largest number of customers restored in the shortest amount of time. The company says it restores critical services such as hospitals and fire departments first and then moves to outages affecting large groups of customers followed by problems affecting smaller numbers of customers and finally issues affecting individual customers. To find information on a specific outage, visit Appalachian Power’s Outage Map on AppalachianPower.com.

Appalachian Power officials remind customers to keep portable or RV generators in a cool, dry, well ventilated, outdoor location. Generators should not be plugged into circuit boxes. The company says portable generators can “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of both repair workers and the public. Officials urge customers to follow the manufacturers’ instructions on their generators carefully and to plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

The company also warns customers to stay away from downed power lines and keep children and pets away from the fallen lines as well as anything they may touch. Downed lines should be treated as live power lines. For more safety tips, visit Appalachian Power’s website.

To get specific information on outages affecting their accounts, customers sign up for text messages and/or email alerts at www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.