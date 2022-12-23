(WOWK) – A powerful arctic front passed through early Friday morning bringing in extremely cold temperatures to close out the week in the WOWK-TV viewing area. Afternoon temperatures are sitting in the low single digits for the lowlands, and the Appalachian Mountains are seeing subzero temperatures.

Temperature Difference from 2:30 pm Thursday to 2:30 pm Friday

Temperatures have plummeted over 40s for most of the Mountain State over the past day. We will keep these extremely cold conditions through the holiday weekend, but today will be the coldest day. With afternoon and evening temperatures in the single digits you want to be staying inside and out of the elements. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist Chris Knoll demonstrated that today’s conditions froze a damp towel in less than 10 minutes this afternoon. If you must go outside make sure to bundle up, and if you are letting your pets outside go out with them and make sure they come back in quickly.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our Storm Tracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storm by clicking on the link below!