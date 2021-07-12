Area fair forecast hold classic summer conditions

(WOWK) — At least two local county fairs are under way and in full swing and the weather is classic July weather: hot, humid and a chance for a pop up storm here or there.

Luckily the showers and storms in the region are very scattered and have really decreased in number for fairgoers. In Proctorville, Ohio, the Lawrence County Fair has the “Monday Night Massacre” demolition derby at 6 p.m. Only a spotty shower or storm is possible there so the event should be able to run with no major issues.

In Eleanor, West Virginia the Putnam County Fair also has demolition derby night starting at 8 p.m. Monday. The forecast calls for only an isolated shower possible there too so once again it looks positive for fairgoers.

More of the same is anticipated for these fairs and any other outdoor events that may be taking place in the next few days. Even if you do see a shower or storm, it should pass fairly quickly. The main thing is to move to a sturdy shelter or inside a vehicle if lightning is present until the storm passes.

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app. The alerts section has the forecast, VIPIR and even lightning alerts when cloud to ground lightning is within 15 miles of your location.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.