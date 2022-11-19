(WOWK) – We may still be a few days away from turkey day, but some communities will already start their holiday parades next week. Ashland, Kentucky will hold its Winter Wonderland of Lights Parade on Tuesday, and temperatures look to be warming up for Thanksgiving week.

Location and conditions for Winter Wonderland of Lights Parade

Clearer skies for the evening hours will cause temperatures to cool down into the 30s for the parade on Tuesday. There will be some low chance for lighter misting Tuesday morning, but we will be dry for the afternoon and evening hours so you will not have to worry about bringing and umbrella. Still remember to bundle up and stay warm.

