(WOWK) – June 1st marks the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Names

Right now there is one disturbance in the Carribean. Experts at the National Hurricane Center predict that there is a 70% chance for this disturbance to develop into a tropical storm.

StormTracker 13 Meteorologists will continue to monitor this situation as it develops.

