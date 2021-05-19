Atlantic starting to heat up with storm activity heading into hurricane season

(WOWK) — Hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but things are already starting to heat up a little bit in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the National Hurricane Center, this disturbance has a 40 percent chance of becoming a “short-lived subtropical cyclone to the northeast of Bermuda this weekend.”
While the system is not seen as a risk to the United States mainland, it’s a reminder that the waters are getting warmer and the season for tropical cyclone development is under way.
NOAA is set to release their hurricane forecast on Thursday, May 20. Stay tuned for more info on that once it is released. We’ll be sure to share their forecast.
