Avoid frozen water pipes as temps dip into the teens

(WOWK) — With lows dipping back into the teens, it’s once again time to think about how to avoid potentially costly problems with frozen water pipes. Those who have had frozen pipes before or those who have exposed pipes during cold spells could benefit from a few simple steps before the temperatures take a dive.

Model output of overnight low temperatures heading into Friday morning

The risk of frozen pipes really begins when the air temperatures is anticipated to run near or below 20 degrees for several hours or more.

The problem with frozen pipes isn’t just that they stop water from flowing in the pipes, it’s the fact that when water freezes, it expands and will break or burst a pipe and the water behind that frozen area will pour out into the house causing even more damage.

The key to avoiding the problem of frozen pipes is taking action before it happens. Below are several different approaches to avoiding this issue starting with assessing your risk.

One of the most effective ways to prevent frozen pipes is to insulate the walls they run between and sometimes wrap the pipes themselves with insulation.

If nobody is going to be in a home, be sure that the thermostat is set at least at 55 degrees. Also, open any cabinets near sinks to allow warmer air into that space.

A tried and true method to avoid frozen pipes is to keep water moving through them so it cannot freeze. The adage is, let the faucet run about the width of a pencil. The little money it costs to run the water overnight is a fraction of the cost to repair the pipes or water damage in the house.

Outdoor pipe faucets should be covered for the winter, the water to those lines turned off if they run on a separate line and any hoses drained and stored indoors.

If you do suffer frozen pipes, what can you do? Here are instructions and tips from the American Red Cross:

“How to Thaw Frozen Pipes:

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.

Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can not thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.”

