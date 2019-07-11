Barry now a tropical storm – Thursday July 11, 2019

Cone of projected storm movement of Tropical Storm Barry from the National Hurricane Center as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019

The tropical weather system that sat for the better part of two days with winds below tropical storm thresholds finally was proclaimed a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center Thursday. The storm name for tracking purposes is Barry.

Barry is a slow moving storm system that does not have a clear cut eye wall yet and may not have one until some time late Friday. Current projections show some rapid intensification into a Category 1 storm with winds in the neighborhood of 80-90 miles per hour near the center of the storm.

Our exclusive in-house model projection of conditions early Saturday morning. This does not mean this will be the exact spot or wind speed where Barry crosses the shore, but it shows the kind of wind and general area where the storm could make landfall.

Storm surge, wind, rain, flooding and tornadoes are all major concerns with Barry for residents from southern Alabama to Mississippi to Louisiana in particular and even parts of coastal Texas.

The latest from the National Hurricane Center indicates storm surge as little as a foot to as much as six feet in some areas on top of high tide depending on wind direction and the shape of the shoreline.

Position, movement, pressure and sustained winds of Barry as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019

Main points of info from the National Weather Service about Barry for coastal residents:



RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches across portions of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi. WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area by Friday. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area by Friday night or Saturday. TORNADOES: A tornado or two are possible tonight and Friday across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

You can follow the latest on our broadcasts or by clicking this link to the National Hurricane Center