Beautiful stretch of weather ahead – enjoy it!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready for a beautiful stretch of weather ahead across the tri-state, as an area of high pressure promises to deliver abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

We are saying goodbye to a very muggy air mass that we have endured for the last few weeks. Instead, we’ll see our humidity values drop. This should be very good for cracking the windows during the overnights the next few evenings beginning Monday night and giving the AC a much needed break!

We could see an isolated shower on Tuesday in our southern counties with a weak system down to our south, but in general, Monday through Wednesday will feature plentiful sun and high temperatures only in the lower to middle 80s.

The area of high pressure bringing the wonderful weather for the first half of the upcoming week will shift its way to the east by Thursday, which will give us a touch of humidity that could spark an isolated storm over the eastern Kentucky hilltops and West Virginia mountains.

However, most of us will be dry this week, as well as comfortable – enjoy it safely!

