Beautiful weather, overnight lows in 40s for many in Tri-State midweek!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FINALLY! The humidity is about to drop drastically across the Tri-State this week. However, it will come with a bit of a price.

We have seen a few showers and thunderstorms tonight, some of which did produce brief locally heavy rainfall, which caused creeks to rise, especially in Calhoun, Roane and Clay counties which were hit hard on Sunday.

We’ll be primarily dry on Tuesday, with just a brief shower possible late in the evening – even less coverage of storms is expected than on Monday.

It will be beautiful in the temperature department Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will remain in the 70s each of those days, with highs struggling to reach the middle 70s on Wednesday! Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday will likely drop into the 40s for many!

However, a ridge of high pressure will move in on Friday to warm us back into the 80s and preludes showers and thunderstorms for both days of the weekend. It looks like a wet pattern unfortunately for much of next week, so we’ll take as much dry time as possible this week. It’s something we will keep a close eye on in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab.

