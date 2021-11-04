Below normal temperatures continue until next week

(WOWK) — Thursday morning was the coldest morning of the season to date. Morning lows ranged in the mid to upper 20s in many locations.

Friday morning could be even a few degrees colder as we look for temperatures as cold as 23 degrees in some locations.

Model output for temperatures early Friday

The weather will stay dry under mostly clear skies Friday and after a high in the mid 50s, we look for a cool night for high school football games. We should drop from the mid 40s into the upper 30s during the games. No precipitation is expected.

Saturday starts in the 30 degree range then warms up nicely to roughly 60 degrees both days with lots of sun this weekend. It should be fantastic for any outdoor plans.

As next week unfolds, the milder air finally presses into the region with some mid and upper 60s the first 3 days of the week.

Predictor temperature output for Tuesday afternoon.

Overall the next chance of significant rain comes at the end of next week. Another sharp cold front is expected to come through the region Friday or Saturday. We will keep you up to date on any changes to that moving ahead.

Stay ahead of weather changes any time with the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it any time right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.