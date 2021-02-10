KY Kroger vaccine clinics rescheduled, state offices closed for impending weather

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says its Kroger regional vaccine clinic sites at the Kentucky Horsepark in Lexington, the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington and the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green will be closed Thursday, Feb. 11 due to impending weather. All appointments are being rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at the exact time and location of the original appointment.

He says while it is important to provide opportunities to get the vaccine, rescheduling is the best solution to keep Kentuckians getting and administering the vaccines safe and off expected dangerous road conditions.

The governor says localized clinics may also choose to close and reschedule appointments, so people should check their phones, voicemail and emails for any updates on those clinics. All clinics should be reopened by Friday, according to the governor.

Beshear is also closing all state offices beginning at 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday Feb. 10. Those who can telecommute or those designated for emergency operations should continue to report to work.

Beshear, Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Michael Dossett executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management also ask people to take extra precautions as the impending storm will cause slick roads and possible power outages.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be joined by Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Michael Dossett executive director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 to provide an update on weather conditions in the Bluegrass State.

They will be sharing the latest information from the National Weather Service, as well as the state’s response to the impending weather.