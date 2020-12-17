Beware of heart attacks! Tips on staying safe when shoveling snow

Paul Mooney shovels snow outside his home, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Providence, R.I. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Tuesday for coastal areas of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine and a winter weather advisory for southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the snow begins to fall in our region, many people are unaware of a danger that comes with shoveling snow — heart attacks.

According to the American Heart Association, the risks of a heart attack may increase for some people because the combination of colder temperatures and physical exertion increases the heart’s workload.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia is ranked #1 in the nation in the commonness of heart attack and coronary heart disease.

For people who may have pre-existing heart conditions such as heart failure, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, the increased workload on the heart from activities such as shoveling heavy snow can put them at higher risk for a heart attack.

The AHA advises those with these conditioned to take precautions such as avoiding sudden exertion, like lifting a shovel full of snow, and walking through heavy, wet snow can strain someone’s heart.

AHA has complied a list of tips for safer snow removal:

Give yourself a break. Take frequent rest breaks during shoveling. Pay attention to how your body feels during those breaks.

Don't eat a heavy meal before or soon after shoveling. Eating a large meal can put an extra load on your heart.

Use a small shovel or consider a snow thrower. Lifting heavy snow can raise blood pressure acutely. It is safer to lift smaller amounts more times than to lug a few huge shovelfuls of snow. When possible, push the snow.

Learn the heart attack warning signs and listen to your body, but remember this: Even if you're not sure it's a heart attack, have it checked out. Minutes matter! Fast action can save lives — maybe your own. Don't wait more than five minutes to call 9-1-1.

Don't drink alcoholic beverages before or immediately after shoveling. Alcohol may increase a person's sensation of warmth and cause them to underestimate the extra strain their body is under in the cold.

Consult a doctor. If you have a medical condition, don't exercise regularly or are middle-aged or older, meet with your doctor before the first anticipated snowfall.

Be aware of the dangers of hypothermia. Heart failure causes most deaths in hypothermia. To prevent hypothermia, dress in layers of warm clothing, which traps air between layers forming a protective insulation. Wear a hat. Much of the body's heat can be lost through the head.

It’s best to be aware of the signs of a heart attack, even if they can be different. AHA officials say some heart attacks are sudden and intense, but most start slowly with mild pain or discomfort. People will often wait to see what’s wrong, but by then, it can be too late.

Here are signs that can mean a heart attack is happening:

Chest discomfort . Most heart attacks involve pain in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

Other signs may include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or lightheadedness.

As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

AHA advises that you do not drive yourself to the hospital if you are experiencing symptoms. Call 911 or in a dire emergency, have someone take you to the emergency room.

In sudden cardiac arrests, a victim can be found unresponsive, not breathing or only gasping. AHA says quick recognition and fast action are the keys to saving a life. AHA says bystanders can help heart attack victims survive if they act fast.

Here are some tips on how bystanders can help save a life:

Call 9-1-1 Start CPR right away. If an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is available, use it as soon as possible. If two people are available to help, one should begin CPR immediately while the other calls 9-1-1 and finds an AED.

To perform a Hands-only CPR, use these steps:

Call 911 Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of the disco song “Stayin’ Alive” (100 beats per minute) until help arrives.

To learn more about CPR or find a local class, visit the AHA official website.