Big breaks between rounds of rain next few days

(WOWK) — A handful of scattered storms will slide across the area from west to east overnight before a break in the storms on Friday. Meanwhile tropical storm Elsa is set to move rapidly from Virginia toward New England by Friday. See Predictor slide show below for a look into the future.

A few morning sprinkles or light showers will be possible in the WOWK-TV area before some sunshine in the afternoon and a dry night time heading into Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon look for more showers and storms to move into the area followed by more rounds of rain on Sunday. It will not rain the entire time but there will be times when an umbrella will be handy.

There can be a few gusty thunderstorms at times but currently the area is not under any severe storm outlook for Friday or Saturday. Predictability of severe storms is too low for any outlook for Sunday as well.

