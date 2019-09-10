Big heat returning to the tri-state!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Get ready tri-state! Some big time heat is returning to the region!

We’ve seen some pretty significant heat across the region already this year, with Charleston already at 38 days that featured temperatures in the 90s in 2019, which is well above the average of 22 days per year, and we will be averaging several more days of that as we head through the this work week.

High pressure is shifting east, which will pump up a southwesterly breeze into the region – a warmer and more humid airflow!

An area of high pressure that brought us some cooler weather late last week is now shifting east. That will bring with it a southwesterly breeze for our region. The problem is that this area of high pressure is a “blocking ridge”, meaning that it will not be moving – in fact, it’ll be here through Saturday, when a cold front will finally push it away.

In the meantime though, temperatures will soar into the 90s! Our forecast high of 95 in Charleston is just a tick off the record of 98!

Forecast highs are in the middle 90s for Tuesday

We’ve been no stranger to heatwaves this year! This will be the seventh heatwave in the capital city (three or more days in a row with at least a 90-degree reading)! Our average high temperature this time of year is around 81 degrees, so needless to say, we will be very much above normal, and long-term models indicate that this warm trend could continue well into October.

In the meantime, be sure to drink plenty of water in the coming days, as this heat will last through Friday! We’ll see a brief reprieve from the heat this weekend as temperatures drop into the 80s, but it appears at this point that more 90-degree weather will be possible next week, as more summer-like weather looks to persist across the region.

It’s hard to believe fall is less than two weeks away!