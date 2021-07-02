Big heat to return again next week!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Enjoy the lull in the heat currently in the Tri-State because it’ll be returning next week!

A big ridge of high pressure will set in this weekend, but it’ll take a couple of days for the heat to build.

The 4th of July holiday will reach the middle 80s, but the 90s will return on Monday!

It looks like the 90s will last through at least Wednesday, with the summer-like heat and humidity likely for th entire week next week.