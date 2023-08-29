(WOWK) — After several locations flooded out in recent days, the area likely looks forward to drier days. Nature is set to oblige those requests with a long stretch of dry weather. See the slideshow below showing a snapshot of dry afternoons until the middle of next week.

Next week temperatures in the region will likely climb back above to well above normal. Normal highs run in the low to mid 80s.

Temperature outlook for Labor Day week

The 7 Day outlook shows a clean sweep of dry days. The next chance for significant rain comes along on next Wednesday.

Watch for fog early on Wednesday and again perhaps a few other mornings when the lows dip into the 50s.

