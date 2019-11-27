Big winds of change blow colder air in for Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Wind advisories continue until Wednesday evening thanks to strong gusts. There have been multiple power outages in the area due to trees or limbs falling.

Click or tap here for the latest list of outages and info from AEP in WV. Ohio power outage info from AEP can be found here. Kentucky Power info on outages can be found here.

Drivers, pedestrians and anyone outside have been dealing with wind gusts from 20 to 40 miles per hour at times. Leaves have turned into swirls of “leaf-devils” twisting through city streets or backyards.

Actual wind gusts as of 2p.m. Nov 27, 2019

Winds should drop down below the harsher ranges of 40 mph down to roughly 20 mph by Thursday morning. However, extreme gusts will still be possible on those very high peaks above 4,000 feet in elevation.

HRRR Model forecast wind gusts for 6am.

Many areas have a traditional Thanksgiving Day 5k, perhaps to “make room” for more food later in the day. Cloudy conditions await morning runners but it will be dry and brisk.

Running forecast for Thursday November 27, 2019

For those who like to get up and go deer hunting, the winds will be lighter. Steady winds at 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph out of the northwest with cloudy skies.

Hunting forecast for Thursday Nov 27, 2019

Temperatures will be much colder Thursday, topping out near 40 so bundle up and drive safely.