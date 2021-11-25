Biting chill set for Black Friday shoppers and travelers

(WOWK) — Thanksgiving started with dry conditions as hundreds of people showed up across the region to get out and run in area Turkey Trot 5k races.

Rain showers then spread out across the area through the bulk of the day and should last through most of the evening. These showers will give way to some snow showers, mainly in the West Virginia high terrain by the time early risers head out to get those Black Friday shopping specials. See the forecast video above for a detailed discussion of rain changing to snow.

Luckily for many people the rain will end but the product above shows future road conditions and as you can see, we anticipate high mountain areas seeing snow on roads in the high elevation counties of West Virginia.

A key factor in helping drivers on the lowland roads is the fact that the wind will actually pick up overnight and help evaporate the rain.

Wind gust projections from Predictor for early Friday morning

Temperatures will drop down close to the freezing mark but then linger in the 30s through the day. Shoppers will want to wear some big coats.

With the wind blowing 15-20 mph the wind chill will feel like it’s in the 20s at times through the first half of the day.

Predictor model output for wind chill Friday at midday

A series of disturbances will come in from the northwest with a chance for brief rounds of rain or snow on Saturday night and again late Monday night and again late Wednesday night. This is a very repetitive pattern and most of the precipitation will fall on the north and east sides of the viewing area. So far the impact doesn’t look to be that large, but we will keep an eye on things.

Stay ahead of the changes to come in the forecast by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.