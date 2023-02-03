(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here.

We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. With the bitter cold temperatures moving in remember to protect your four P’s. People, pets, plants and pipes.

For people, pets and plants the best thing you can do is bring them indoors. If you can bring all of your plants in, you can cover them up to help protect them from the cold.

Cold Weather Tips

With the extreme cold overnight, you would want to take steps to protect your home from bursting pipes. First you will want to let your faucets drip. It doesn’t need to be a large amount of flow, but the moving water will reduce the likelihood of your pipes freezing. If you have any exposed pipes outdoors wrap them up with a towel to insulate them. Finally, you can place towels covering cracks into your home. This will trap more warm air in and could cut back slightly on your heating bill.

Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that the cold will not last long, but we will still see a hard freeze overnight.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker13 weather app and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!