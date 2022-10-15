(WOWK) — We’ve seen beautiful weather for the Black Walnut Festival so far, and that trend looks to continue into tomorrow! The 5k Nut Run will start at 11am tomorrow morning in Spencer, West Virginia.

Race time temperature

High temperatures for the day will climb up into the 60s. Partly cloudy skies and dry weather will last through race time, but a few scattered showers could sneak in for the end of the afternoon.

