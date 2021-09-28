Brief dry spell in store as fire season approaches

(WOWK) Fall fire season starts officially on Friday in West Virginia and conditions leading into the season will be very dry. Luckily at this point the area is listed in a low fire danger.

Courtesy WV Division of Forestry

Also the latest Drought Monitor does not have the WOWK-TV area in any kind of drought region.

Latest drought monitor as of 9-28-21

The next opportunity for rain appears during the weekend. The weather models disagree with the American GFS model showing rain late Saturday and the European model showing some rain Sunday. Either way it’s not a lot of rain as seen by the wetter of the two models, the American GFS model output through Monday.

GFS model output for rain through Monday

Look for warm and dry weather until at least Saturday and please try to remember to practice extra safety as things dry out. Even a day of dry and breezy conditions can dry things back out to the point of causing a higher fire danger during this time of year.

