February 14 2022 12:00 am

Brutal cold for the Tri-State – lows Saturday around 0!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s about to get cold here in a hurry!

Temperatures Thursday will only be in the 20s and with snow on the ground, lows tonight will drop back into the single digits. Most of us will wake up between 5 and 10 degrees above 0.

Another cold day awaits for us Friday, with perhaps our coldest night in several years for Saturday morning.

With a forecast on 1 degree above 0, if we were to get that cold it would be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 4 years!

Overall, the pattern looks very cold for about two more weeks, but we’ll see a break in the pattern finally for the start of February that makes for what appears to be a much warmer pattern ahead.

