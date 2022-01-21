Brutal cold tonight & snow on Sunday!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The active weather pattern continues in the Tri-State, as a series of clipper systems will bring the risk of more wintry weather into the region.

But first, temperatures are the big deal tonight! It’s going to be cold with temperatures near 0 for most of the region.

Take a look at Predictor below. A series of weak systems will bring multiple chances for light snowfall accumulations over the next several days. Again, these totals will be light but could cause some tricky travel.

A series of clipper systems will provide good chances for light snow in the coming days

Our next storm is arriving Sunday afternoon into the evening hours, which will drop an inch or two across the majority of the Tri-State. This will cause some slick travel during the early evening drive.

Overall, this wintry pattern will continue for about two more weeks. Warmer weather looks likely for the first to second week of February.