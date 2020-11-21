Bucking the trend, Monday’s deer season opening day in West Virginia looks cooler

(WOWK) – The traditional “gun-buck” season for whitetail deer kicks off as the sun comes up Monday (November 23, 2020). After a string of dry and hot days for November, the weather looks cooler and the ground will be damp in the morning.

Rain is likely Sunday until late evening.

Predictor model output for Sunday evening

Rain will taper off before sunrise which is 7:17 a.m. in Charleston but the clouds will remain. Hunters and deer will have the chance to move more quietly about the woods with a carpet of wet, fallen leaves but later in the day the leaves will dry out and become crunchy once again. Morning temperatures will be right around 39 degrees and the afternoon high will top out only in the 50 degree range.

StormTracker 13 forecast for Monday’s gun-buck opening day and “thoughts” from annual white tail commentator “Bucky”

The normal high is right around 55 degrees for this time of year. The next few days the morning temperature will come up into the 40s and highs will be milder in the mid and upper 50s before ending the week in the 60 degree range.

Wednesday a new round of rain is expected for most of the day and Thanksgiving and Black Friday look to be dry with highs near 60.

Stay up to date and download the StormTracker 13 weather app right here to keep ahead of changing weather conditions, even while you’re in the woods. It’s free and as long as you have a signal in the woods, you’re ahead of the weather!

Gun season for whitetail deer is already one week in across Kentucky and Ohio begins the week after West Virginia.

