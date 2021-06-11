Business owners and residents cleaning up after flooding in Ripley

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK)—Heavy rain Thursday evening sent water into some businesses in downtown Ripley. Clean-up continued Friday. People living just outside of the city are also dealing with the aftermath of the rain.

It was a busy day Friday as people came together to get the mud out of their businesses and toss away the things they can’t save.

The high water in the downtown area was a shock to many.

“It just happened so suddenly,” said Mayor Carolyn Rader. “It was just the most powerful rain consistently for such a long period of time.”

Rader said a combination of getting inches of rain at one and debris coming off Route 33 clogging the drains lead to big problems for businesses like Beyond Bargains.

“Cleanup is going to be going on a couple of days I’d say,” said Brad Warner. His wife owns the store.

Across the street, Pam Bailey’s School of Dance was also flooded. Parents of former students there came to help.

Just outside of town homes along Walters Run were also flooded.

“Well I just kept wondering how high is it going to get,” said Ron Hall. He was sitting inside his home as the water started coming inside.

“There was about three to four inches in the house and it moved a couple of my buildings down there,” he explained.

Now Hall and hsi neighbors are left with a mountain of work and heartache. Throughout the area many are thankful that they aren’t left to pick up the pieces alone.

“Friends and family get together to support each other and make it through,” Warner said. “That is the way West Virginia is.”

Mayor Rader said first responders were also out Thursday night doing a few water rescues. Some of those rescues were because people chose to drive through high water. Emergency crews are reminding people of the safety slogan “Turn Around Don’t Drown”.