(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical data to determine how often we see the stereotypical Halmark Holiday.

Historically West Virginia and Ohio have between a 10% and 25% chance to see an inch of snow on the 25th. Eastern Kentucky trends slightly warmer with less than a 10% chance historically. The West Virginia mountains predicably have higher chances with a 60% to 75% chance over the highest mountains.

Christmas Snow Stats Huntington, WV and Charleston, WV

While last Christmas in the WOWK-TV viewing area was quite warm with highs in the mid 60s, we don’t have to go too far back to see when the last white Christmas in our area was. Huntington, WV saw a few flakes fall in 2020 with Charleston seeing decent snow totals of over an inch. The highest one-day snow totals for the 25th was back in 1969 with around 4 inches falling across the region.

Charleston, WV area either snow on the ground or snowfall on the 25th

Out of the last 32 years the Charleston area as seen either some snow on the ground or light flurries falling on the 25th 14 times. Most of these marks only had trace amounts of snow on the ground. The years that saw more than an inch of snow on the ground were: 1993, 1995, 2010, and 2020. Of these years 2020 saw the highest snow total of 4 inches with 2.6 inches of fresh snow falling on Christmas. Overall, historical chances for a Halmark Christmas in our area are on the lower end, but it is still in the realm of possibilities.

