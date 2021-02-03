Changing temperature trends: Not quite “as” cold as anticipated for early next week

(WOWK) – Early in the week, weather models had projected a sharp drop in the temperatures in our area on Sunday night in particular, heading into Monday. Previously the notion was that we could see single digits Monday morning. But recent weather model trends now have warmed those temperatures fairly substantially. To be sure, the temperatures will still be cold, but not single digits, and the jump of 10 to 15 degrees in model output is a significant boost.

Temperature trends as of Wednesday night’s forecast

You can see the trends of the weather models as they progressed from Monday until Wednesday, as they curb how far south the leading edge of the Arctic air mass goes. Below is a progression of weather models showing forecast temperatures at 5,000 feet above the ground. The colder colors started initially Monday all the way into our area, but now the flow appears to cut off a little to the north of the WOWK viewing region.

Every image is a new run of the same weather model for Monday morning

While it is a little unusual to see such a big change in the temperature forecast, the trend is what forecasters look for and the trend model-to-model and run-to-run shows that the leading edge of the Arctic air will be remaining north of the WOWK area. We still will see seasonally cold air but the degree of adjustment in the forecast is a fairly unusual event.



We will watch for any more possible shifts in that Arctic air mass and report to you what we see coming. You can see the forecast any time and keep up to date with temperature trends on the WOWK Weather app which you can download for free right here any time.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.