Charleston prepares warming center for Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City emergency services in Charleston are collaborating with the United Way of Central West Virginia and Kanawha Valley Collective to open a warming center tomorrow night, Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Charleston mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the warming center will be a collaboration between the city, service providers and community volunteers. For those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures, the center will open at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Salvation Army on 301, Tennessee Avenue on Charleston’s West Side and remain open until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Salvation Army, Cabin Creek Health Systems, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority and other community organizations will provide additional support and services for the center. Any groups or individuals interested in volunteering to staff the warming center can contact Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.