Check out Aurora Borealis this weekend in your backyard!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you’re big fan of the starry sky, it doesn’t get much better than this weekend!

If you live north of the I-64 corridor, you will have the opportunity to view Aurora Borealis! The cut-off is right along the I-64 corridor according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, which does extensive studying of the sky phenomena.

According to the site, weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit in Canada to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown, and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis and Annapolis Saturday night into Sunday.

Much more detail can be read here.

