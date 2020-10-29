Chilly football forecast as October runs out the clock

(WOWK) – For those areas holding football games this weekend in the region, the weather looks fairly decent for the last days of October, although the seats may be a little on the chilly side unless you bring a stadium blanket.

Football forecast for Friday October 30, 2020

High school fields will still see lots of clouds and most of the day leading up to games will feature mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will slide from the mid 40s into the 40 degree range. Fields, whether grass or turf, will still be damp and slick so teams should bring the long cleats. Don’t forget highlights in the 13 Sports Zone Friday night at 11:15 p.m.

WVU Football forecast for Saturday October 31, 2020

The WVU Mountaineers are home this weekend, hosting Kansas State on a chilly Saturday with a mid-day start in the 40s. As the game goes on things will only warm slightly into the low 50s. Look for dry conditions without too much wind. Marshall is off this weekend after their opponent FIU had COVID-19 concerns.

