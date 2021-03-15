Chilly rain to be replaced rapidly by a big warmup Tuesday

(WOWK) — As quickly as cold air crashed the party in the region Monday, warm air is set to bounce back once again on Tuesday for a few days.
Temperatures late Monday dropped into the 30s in areas west of Charleston making it a chilly rainfall that moved into the area during Monday afternoon.
Highs were held in check all through the day thanks to a cold front that went through the area and a northerly fetch of air that came into the region.
A warm front lies to the south and is heading this direction behind the initial band of chilly rain showers.
Once the warm front moves through, the region will pop dramatically back into the 60s and could even hit 70 degrees on Wednesday before some showers and storms on Thursday followed by another cold front Friday.
