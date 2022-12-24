(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Forecast Christmas Day High and Lows for Huntington, WV and Charleston, WV

While we are unseasonably cold right now in the Mountain State, this will not be the coldest Christmas Day that the region has ever seen. Back in 1983 another powerful blast of cold hit the tristate area around the holidays, and record double digit below zero temperatures throughout the region were set in several areas. Conditions on Christmas Day will be dry for the most part, but with the cold weather it will still be possible to see one or two flurries. Another quick snow system will move through on Monday.

