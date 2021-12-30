Cold blast of air with some snow to wrap up the New Year’s weekend

(WOWK) — Despite flood watches in the area for Saturday, the tail end of the weekend could also bring a challenge to the region in the form of snow. The StormTracker 13 meteorologists are calling for some accumulating snow falling late Sunday into Monday morning, meaning roads could be slick in many areas.

First call for snowfall in the region Sunday night

Very cold air will rush in as the sun goes down Sunday and snow showers are expected to move in at the same time. Much of the snow will melt for a few hours but the rapid drop in temperature could cause flash-freezing on area roads Sunday night, to be followed by a little more snow that sticks on top of that icy sub surface. See the slideshow below for an early indication of how the system will develop.

The cold snap won’t last too long but morning temperatures Monday in the region will be closer to 20 degrees so anticipate that any road surface that looks shiny or looks wet is actually ice covered.

We will continue to monitor and change snow forecast amounts in the coming days so stay tuned for updates or download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app if you don’t have it yet. It’s free and you can download it right here.

