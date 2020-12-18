Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Cold Christmas likely – what about a white Christmas?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve got some cold air arriving just in time for Christmas!

Our average high on Christmas is 43 degrees, but I don’t think we’ll be anywhere near that this year!

A deep trough is likely to impact the eastern half of the country for the end of next week. Snow is possible, but I think it’ll be in the form of flurries, much like we are seeing this evening across the tri-state.

However, I think we’ll have a hard time to even make it to freezing based on early indications in the long-term pattern. Of course, with it being so far out, a few minor tweaks are possible, but the chances for a cold Christmas are a great bet! The chances for a while Christmas – not so great in the lowlands.

But hey, it’ll be a little more Christmas-like than the 67 degrees we saw last year, right?

