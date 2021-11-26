Cold for now but warmer down the road?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Although temperatures today will be stuck in the 30s for highs, there are signs of a major pattern change in the weather coming for December.

The eastern U.S. has been in a trough-like pattern for the last month due to a blocking mechanism over the Atlantic Ocean. This feature is falling apart and we’re looking at the return of ridging!

It looks much warmer next week in the Tri-State!

This means that the eastern U.S. will see an overall warming trend next week and this pattern looks to remain for much of the month. Though there will be short bouts of chilly weather, we’ll be looking at temperatures to be a bit warmer. This is in contrast to the overall chilly pattern with short bouts of warm weather that we have seen in November.

Does this mean we won’t see any snow? Definitely not, but the overall pattern doesn’t favor many opportunities for the month of December.