(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia.

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 7pm

Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These warmer rain showers will have the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms towards the end of the afternoon and evening hours. Once we get into the overnight hours the colder temperatures will cause the rain to transition into snow.

Predictor Snapshot Monday 7AM

We will mostly see snow showers to start off our Monday, but there will be some rain getting mixed in at the lower elevations. What showers we do see on Monday will be lighter than Sunday’s rain. The warmer road temperatures will prevent most of the snow from sticking to the ground, but do anticipate wet and slushy conditions on the road for the morning hours.

Snow Total Forecast

Overall the warm rain and road temperatures will prevent most of the snow from sticking which will lead to lower snow totals from this event. We could still see some accumulation in the mountains. Even with the lower totals still be cautious as we will still see slick road conditions during our morning commute on Monday. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists do predict more snow chances at the end of the week.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our StormTracker13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!