Cold front will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures and chance of snow

(WOWK) — A strong cold front on Thursday will bring the region some strong wind gusts of 20-30 mph as well as a big step down in temperatures that will linger across the weekend.

Predictor model output showing a line of storms just ahead of a cold front moving west to east Thursday evening

The front should bring a gusty line of downpours and even some thunder to the region Thursday. Current timing has the line passing Portsmouth at 4:30 p.m. and into the Charleston area by 6:30 p.m. and most of the rain concluding by midnight as we cross from Thursday into Friday.



Winds should be stout even before the line of storms crosses the region. However as it does so, look for 20-30 mph wind gusts.

Projected wind gusts for Thursday evening in mph

Highs on Friday will only make it into the upper 50s and only the 40s by Saturday.

On Sunday we can see a new round of precip coming in and hitting the cold air that’s already in place. Look for the chance of some mixed rain and snow late Sunday into Monday.

Predictor model output for Monday morning showing rain/snow mix

The normal highs are around 58-60 for this time of November so this shift to highs in the 40s is a big drop. You’ll want to keep your coats handy through this stretch of weather.

