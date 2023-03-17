(WOWK) – We saw a warm end to the work week, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that a passing cold front will bring in big changes for the weekend.

Weekend Outlook

A mass of cold air is moving in which will knock temperatures down well below average. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to lower 40s and we will only reach the 30s on Sunday. On the bright side we will see mostly clear and sunny skies behind this front so we will not have to worry about any weekend rain or snow chances. Make sure to bundle up on any morning runs as morning lows will be in the 20s and upper teens.

Some locals may even refer to this cold snap as a Redbud Winter.

Springtime cold snaps are often given names based off of which plants are in bloom. The three major ones in Appalachia are Redbud Winter, dogwood Winter, and blackberry Winter.

The Redbud Winter happens when the redbud trees are in bloom. Normally this will be in Mid-March to early April.

Similarly, the Dogwood winter takes place when Dogwood trees bloom in mid to late April.

Blackberrys are in bloom in early to mid May, thus a Blackberry Winter would refer to a cold snap around this time.

With the warm February plants are expected to bloom earlier this year.

Saturday Through Tuesday Temperature Trends

We have some good news regarding the next work week. Warm southwest winds will generate a warming trend as we move into next week. Monday will still be chillier in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we will be back to normal highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Coincidentally the start of this warmup with be the official first day of Spring.

Overall dry conditions will continue into the start of next week, with the next chance for showers moving in towards the end of next week.