Cold snap set to break on Easter weekend

(WOWK) — Unseasonably cold temperatures and snow kicked off the month of April, but things are set to warm up in the near future. Overnight lows usually run around 40 degrees but Thursday night we should see temperatures well into the low and mid 20s.

Due to these temperatures, there is a freeze warning in effect overnight. If you have plants out, you should take steps to protect them.

High temperatures do finally break back above normal on Easter Sunday.

Next week does appear on balance to run well above normal once again in terms of temperatures so things will be growing once again.

Looking at the month ahead, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a high than average chance of the month turning out warmer than normal. The WOWK area is in a zone with a 33 percent chance of being warmer than normal.

