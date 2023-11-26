(WOWK) – We saw dry weather with a light warming trend most of this Thanksgiving weekend, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that a cold front will bring quite the chill for the work week.

Tonight’s cold front will mostly bring in rain, but there will be chances for a few mountain flurries close to sunrise Monday morning. No snow accumulations expected below 4000 feet.

Morning Lows Next Week

We will start next week with morning lows at the freezing point, and even colder air moves in for the middle of the week. The good news is that a strong warming trend will move in Wednesday afternoon which will bump us back closer to normal for the end of the week.

High Temperatures Next Week

With chilly air behind the cold front highs look to stay just outside of the 40s on Monday. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Once again, a warming trend moves in Wednesday afternoon meaning we will be close to normal for the end of the week.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the cold by clicking the link below!