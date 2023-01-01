(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week.

Predictor Snapshot Tuesday 1/3/23

The next rain system will be moving in on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We will not see any snow either of these days as most of the moisture will be out ahead of the front which will leave us with warm rain showers both days. We will not see any flood risk from this system but do be cautious of potential thunderstorms especially during the afternoon hours. Majority of the rain will clear up once the cold front passes late in the day Wednesday.

Mid-Late Week High Temperatures for WOWK-TV Viewing Area

Warm southerly winds will raise highs up to upper 60s to even low 70s on Tuesday this week. Rain showers will knock us back down to the lower 60s on Wednesday. After the front passes temperatures will plummet 20 degrees for the end of the week. The next time we are expected to dip below freezing will be Thursday night into Friday morning. The late week temperatures will feel much colder despite being just below average due to how warm we have been over the past few days.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our StormTracker13 weather app and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!