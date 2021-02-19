Cold to mild over the next week but snow chances still in forecast

(WOWK) – Bitterly cold nights continue their grip on the area through Sunday morning before temperatures head toward somewhat normal range.

Temperature trends

A few weather systems will bring the chance for rain or snow or a mix of both over the next week. The first system moves in before sunrise on Monday but moves away rapidly by afternoon. While there could be a wintry mix at the onset of precipitation, the main impact will be wet roads.

Predictor model output for Monday February 22

Things then warm up into the 50s by the middle of the week as a brief high pressure ridge moves over the area.

Predictor model temperature output for Wednesday afternoon February 24

A new storm system kicks in very late Thursday or early Friday with the chance of snow early mixing with some rain.

Model output for Friday, February 26

As always, things can change when looking this far down the road. One of the reasons is the fact that the disturbance that is expected to create the Friday system is on the western side of the Pacific and many things involved in the unfolding weather pattern can change over time.

Location of the possible Feb 26 snow or rain storm on February 19, a full week away

Bottom line over the next 7 days: Cold then back to normal for a few days with some wet roads Monday, a warmup then perhaps a little shot of winter again.

