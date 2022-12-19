(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions.

Tips on how to prevent pipes from freezing

Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also help you save on your heating bill. Letting pipes drip is important because flowing water takes more time to freeze than standing water. It doesn’t need to be a constant stream just leave it slightly open so a one or two drips fall every now and then. If you have any exposed pipes you’ll want to take more precautious and wrap up your pipes with towels to further insulate them and prevent the water from freezing.

