Cold weekend on the way

(WOWK) — Just in time for the weekend, cold air arrives and sticks around for a few days.

Large planned outdoor events include Friday night high school football playoff games in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Look for upper 40s with temps falling into the mid 40s. Wind chills will run in the low 40s and there could be a late, light shower or sprinkle in areas west of Huntington.

Saturday, the only two games at home stadiums involve Marshall and Ohio State. In both situations, fans will want to bundle up and be ready for some chilly conditions.

In Huntington, Marshall plays the University of Alabama Birmingham at 3:30 p.m. Not a huge amount of wind but the home stands will be in the shade with temperatures in the 40s falling down to about 40 degrees by the end of the game.

Ohio State plays host to Purdue at 3:30 p.m. as well and it will be a few degrees cooler in Columbus but things should be dry.

WVU is away at Kansas State where highs will be near 50 degrees and the skies will be mostly sunny. UK is away at Vanderbilt with dry conditions and temperatures in the 40s falling into the 30s by the end of the game. Ohio University does not play until next week.

Temperatures stay cold into Monday then start to warm up by the middle of the week.

