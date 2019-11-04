Colder air moving in with more regularity in early November, first flakes possible for some.

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) — With the arrival of the new month, we have a new and more active jet stream pattern. This means we will see air cold enough to support the first precipitation in the form of snow for the season even in the lowlands.

However, at this point we don’t think we have very much snow, just the fact that the air is cold and as cold fronts come by we have the chance of seeing rain change briefly into snow.

Here’s a look at more day-by-day details from November 4, 2019 until November 12, 2019

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance for a passing shower in our northern counties. Most are dry south of I-64, but it’ll be cooler with a front pushing through, as highs reach the middle 50s.

Predictor output for Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer thanks to a southwesterly breeze out ahead of our next storm system, with highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, with a 70 percent chance for rain later in the day followed by a brief change to a wintry mix of rain and snow especially after midnight. Right now, a general 1/2 to 1 inch of rain is expected, with locally heavier amounts possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s but temps will fall fast at night down to the 30s.

GFS Model upper air pattern for Thursday November 7, 2019

FRIDAY:

Look for some wet roads thanks to a pre-dawn wintry mix but things will dry out quickly and remain much cooler. Mostly cloudy, with a few upslope snowflakes possible in the morning in the mountains east of Charleston, with clearing skies by the afternoon. MUCH cooler, with highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY:

After a very chilly start in the middle 20s, we will see plenty of sunshine, with highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY:

Clear early with morning temps near 33. More clouds late and another chance of evening rain changing into snow showers or a wintry mix. Daytime high near 50 with temps falling to about 30 Sunday night.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Flakes possible at times before mainly partly cloudy skies take over. Highs in the low 40s.

GFS Model upper air pattern for November 12, 2019

TUESDAY:

Just a big bubble of cold air expected to sit over us and temps will mainly be in the upper 30s/low 40s.