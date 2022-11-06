(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend.

Long range Predictor Temperatures 5pm Saturday

A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board from the 60s to the 40s. We will see several rain showers move in with the cold front. Current models show temperatures ahead of the front will be too warm for snow showers, but we will see colder rain. This system is still too far out to accurately gage rain totals, but the worst of the precipitation looks to fall Friday Evening. Skies will clear up for the end of next weekend.

